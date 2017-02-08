Tennessee Highway Patrol mulls addition of body cameras

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is exploring the idea of equipping its troopers with body cameras.

The Tennessean reports  that the idea is included in a request for information about the possible purchase. The request also seeks out new cameras in police cars that record incidents on the road. tennessee-state-trooper Tennessee Highway Patrol THP

It says body cameras are necessary for trooper protection and accurate, complete documentation.

Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Bill Miller says the move doesn’t indicate a policy shift, but a search for more cost-effective in-vehicle equipment.

The request says the Highway Patrol will test out some equipment in April. The agency would still need to solicit bids for a body cameras contract.

