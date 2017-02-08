TBI: Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Mt. Pleasant Tuesday night.

The TBI reported a Mt. Pleasant officer attempted to stop a driver suspected of driving under the influence, who led the officer on a brief pursuit.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of Mount Joy Road and South Main Street around 9 p.m.

Once stopped, the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Bradley Nelson, exited his vehicle with a weapon, according to a TBI release.

Authorities said the situation escalated and the Mt. Pleasant officer fired his weapon, striking Nelson, who later died from his injuries at Maury Regional Medical Center.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

The TBI said no further information is available at this time.