Tattoo-covered sex offender caught by Marshals in DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — U.S. Marshals have captured a convicted sex offender who was on the run after being released from a federal prison in Petersburg.

44-year-old Matthew Ezekiel Stager was caught in Washington, D.C. after Marshals received several tips about him.

Stager was released from Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg on Thursday, Feb. 2. He was supposed to check into a transitional center in Texas that day, but he never showed up.

At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, Stager was spotted walking down the street near the D.C. Superior Court by two Metropolitan Police Department officers. Stager was then taken into custody without incident.

Stager is currently in the custody of U.S. Marshals in Washington D.C., pending transfer to Richmond, Virginia, to face the escape charge.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2017 WAVY. All rights reserved.