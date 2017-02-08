Reward being offered for information on bald eagle shootings in TN

By Published: Updated:
Dr. Patrick Sullivan, Avian and Exotics Resident and fourth-year veterinary student Timothy Pearson from the Avian and Exotics service at the University of Tennessee Veterinary Medical Center examine the bald eagle. examine bald eagle. Credit, Avian and Exotics service at the University of Tennessee Veterinary Medical Center.
Dr. Patrick Sullivan, Avian and Exotics Resident and fourth-year veterinary student Timothy Pearson from the Avian and Exotics service at the University of Tennessee Veterinary Medical Center examine the bald eagle. examine bald eagle. Credit, Avian and Exotics service at the University of Tennessee Veterinary Medical Center.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee wildlife officials are offering a $2,500 reward for information on the shootings of two bald eagles in Meigs and Rhea counties.

Media outlets report the eagles were found alive last week, but were so seriously injured they had to be euthanized.

The first eagle was a female found Jan. 30 in Meigs County. The second was a male discovered Feb. 1 in Rhea County. Both suffered gunshot wounds.

The reward stems from an investigation launched by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Bald eagles are protected under the Bald Eagle and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Violations of those statutes can result in a fine of up to $100,000 and/or one year in prison.

Reward being offered for information on bald eagle shootings

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s