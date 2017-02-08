Randy Travis speaks in front of senate committee to raise awareness about strokes

(Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP, File)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country singer Randy Travis and his wife are helping raise awareness about strokes Wednesday afternoon as they testified in front of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee.

Travis suffered a stroke in the summer of 2013 and underwent extensive treatment. The 57-year-old singer had to undergo years of rehabilitation and therapy to regain his voice.

Short standing ovation for Randy Travis as he gets out of his wheel chair before addressing Tennessee Senate committee. (Photo: WKRN)
Last October, during his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Travis sang “Amazing Grace.”

Less than a month later, he sang a part of his classic song “Forever and Ever, Amen” at the 50th annual CMA Awards.

