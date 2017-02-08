Prayer vigil planned for 3 Boone students, adult injured in crash

GRAY, TN (WJHL) – A local church youth group has planned a prayer vigil tonight at Daniel Boone High School for the three students and one adult injured in a major crash.

The crash happened on Friday night. All four people inside the vehicle were injured — one critically injured.

Pastor Morelock of Cornerstone Fellowship Church said one of those students is a churchgoer, and said the youth group planned a vigil for him.

The group will lead an evening of prayer and song as they hope for recovery and healing for the community.

The vigil is set to start at 7 p.m. inside Daniel Boone’s gymnasium and is open to the public.

