Police: Johnson City man, stopped on scooter, facing numerous drug charges

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Police in Johnson City arrested a man who was driving a scooter on and arrested him on multiple drug charges.

Officers report they arrested Robert Haney, 28 of Johnson City, after he was spotted on McKinley Road operating a motorized scooter without a license tag.

Officers said when they attempted to stop Haney and they said he stopped and started running away as officers approached.

Officers said they captured him after a short chase.

Police said they found on Haney multiple baggies of marijuana, methamphetamine, scales, and numerous drug paraphernalia items.

It was later determined, according to a report, that a Haney driving history indicated he was a ‘habitual motor offender’.

Haney is facing charges of manufacture, delivery or resale of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, 2 counts of simple possession of marijuana, evading arrest, possession of a vehicle with an altered serial number, failure to display registration, violation of the financial responsibility law and driving as a habitual motor offender.

Haney was transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is currently being held on a $24,000 bond.

Robert Haney is scheduled for arraignment on 02-08-17 in Washington County General Sessions Court.