Pastor confirms Daniel Boone High School student, Justin Rose is ‘brain dead’

GRAY TN (WJHL) – Pastor Herald Morelock of Cornerstone Fellowship Church confirms to News Channel 11 that Daniel Boone High School sophomore, Justin Rose was pronounced brain dead Wednesday evening.

Rose was involved in a car crash last week that left two other Daniel Boone students and one adult injured.

Pastor Morelock said Rose is still on life support because he is an organ donor and he may be on life support for a while.

Wednesday night the Daniel Boone High School community gathered for a prayer vigil to honor Rose, praying for his recovery before any news of his latest condition.

“He is the sweetest kid, he’s just got a heart of gold. He’s got a smile that just lights up every room,” Pastor Morelock said as he and dozens of others gathered at Daniel Boone’s gymnasium.

Daniel Boone High School Principal Tim Campbell said this support from Rose’s church and school community gives the school an opportunity to heal.

“Tonight they could just focus on Justin and focus on setting up a prayer for him,” Principal Campbell said.

Principal Campbell said you never saw Justin without a smile.

“Every morning you could tell everything was okay because he gave us that smile,” Principal Campbell.

Daniel Boone High School is collecting donations for the Rose family by selling car decals and sweatshirts with his initials.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.