Scott Niswonger was awarded the wright brothers master pilot award. It happened during a special event at the General Morgan Inn in Downtown Greeneville. Niswonger’s wife, Nikki and one of his former college professors from Purdue pinned the award on his lapel. Niswonger had his first flight lesson at 12 years of age and took his first solo flight on his 16th birthday back in July of 1965.

