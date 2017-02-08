Neighbors fly rainbow flags in support of woman who found animal bones, nails near home

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Butchered animal parts found in the road outside a Johnson City home have ignited a local neighborhood to rally behind the woman who reported the incident to police.

Captain Mike Street with the Johnson City Police Department said they responded to a home at the corner of West Maple Street and South Roan.

That is where a homeowner reported finding butchered animal bones and nails near her home.

“They found some bones that looked like, they appeared to be from a cow, it looked like a rib cage from a cow,” Street said.

The woman who filed the report told police she believes this could be a hate crime because of the rainbow flags she has hanging around the outside of her home.

On Wednesday afternoon Captain Street said they were still trying to find out who did this and why.

“We are still looking into it, and of course we would have to look and see what the intent of the person doing this was,” Street said.

Just down the road from where the police responded to the butchered animal bones in the roadway, neighbors like Amber Lee were still trying to process why something like this happened.

Lee said she, and others knew they had to do something to show they cared.

“No matter what the motive is, things like this shouldn’t be happening. The best way to show our neighbor that we were supporting them was to to physically do something, to make a symbol, and what better symbol is there than the rainbow flag,” Lee said.

Lee said just 24 hours after sharing the idea of flying the rainbow flags on social media, they’ve received an outpouring of support from neighborhoods around the region.

“The response was so great we had to place two additional orders and I think we have about 100 flags coming in,” Lee said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Johnson City Police at 423-434-6158.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.