NASCAR creates traveling safety team for 2017

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) – NASCAR will have a traveling safety crew starting this season, creating a consistent medical staff that drivers have been pushing for the last several years.

The safety crew will come from American Medical Response and ensure that a physician and paramedics are in the safety vehicle at all Monster Energy Cup events. AMR will also provide a small group that will travel to each race, and a physician who will serve as NASCAR’s primary doctor.

NASCAR has long relied on local emergency crews to treat drivers at crash scenes, which is the opposite of what many rivaling series use. IndyCar’s team is lauded as the best in the business, and is largely credited with saving James Hinchcliffe’s life when he crashed during a 2015 practice for the Indianapolis 500.

