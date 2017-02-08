Milligan College Buffs pull away in high scoring affair

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (Feb. 8, 2017) – The Milligan College women’s basketball team hosted the Allen University Yellow Jackets on Wednesday night. Much like their first encounter, a game that the Buffs won 99-87, tonight’s game featured plenty of offense and resulted in a 97-81 win for Milligan.

Offense was not hard to find between the two teams. Five Buffaloes reached double figures, with the Yellow Jackets having four of their own. Milligan’s leading scorer, Sarah Robinson, got a hot hand early and scored 12 points in the opening frame. Senior point guard Lindsee Price piled on in the second quarter, striking twice from beyond the arc and adding an assist. Robinson and Price combined for 24 of Milligan’s 50 first half points.

The Yellow Jackets gathered momentum early in the second half, opening the third quarter with a 7-2 run that gave them the lead, 53-52. The teams exchanged leads and ties in the middle minutes of the third before the Buffaloes seized control of the game. Tied at 58, the Buffs went on a 10-2 run behind shots from Price, Robinson, and Courtney Wilson.

Milligan carried the momentum into the fourth and led by double figures for much of the final frame. Eight fourth quarter points from senior Hayley Wyrick and three helpers from Robinson helped put the game out of reach. Free throws from Kelly Barnett and Price helped ice the game and the Buffs went on to win 97-81.

Robinson led the Buffs with her 12th double-double of the season, tallying 21 points and 12 rebounds. She also led the team in assists, recording six, followed by four from Price and Wilson each. Price recorded a new career-high for points, scoring 20 behind six of nine shooting and four of seven from three-point territory. Barnett, Wyrick, and Wilson added 16, 15, and 12 points respectively.

For the Yellow Jackets, Dekoya Mack scored a game-high 28 points. AAC leading scorer Kamya Thomas scored 18, with Resacia DeGraffenreidt and Wynter Straw adding 14 and 10 respectively.

With the win, Milligan kept pace with conference leader No. 23 Reinhardt University and remain one game back. Keeping up with the top two teams, Point University also picked up a victory Wednesday night and remain one game back of Milligan in the standings.

The Buffaloes’ next game is at Point on Saturday, Feb. 11, a matchup with potential implications on the conference standings. When the two teams faced off earlier this season, the Skyhawks handed Milligan its only loss at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse this season. Milligan’s last home game will take place next Wednesday night when the Buffs host Bryan College.

BY MILLIGAN