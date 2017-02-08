Man arrested after narrowly hitting Johnson City police officers with car

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- A Johnson City man was arrested Saturday after nearly hitting police officers with his car while driving away from a traffic stop.

Johnson City Police said Harold Griffith is faced with six charges, including aggravated assault and evading arrest. Police said just before 1 p.m. Saturday officers pulled Griffith over in his vehicle but he drove away recklessly, nearly striking officers in the process.

A short time later police said they located Griffith’s abandoned vehicle in the area and eventually found him on foot and took him into custody. During the investigation, police said they discovered the suspect was intoxicated and found a small amount of marijuana.

Griffith is charged with aggravated assault, simple possession, driving under the influence, evading arrest, driving on a revoked license, and reckless driving.

