Liberty Bell Middle School hosts Johnson City School’s Spelling Bee

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) -Students from around the Tri-Cities gathered Wednesday at Liberty Bell Middle School to put their spelling abilities to the test.

Eight area schools were represented today as students from third to eighth grade battled it out in a single elimination spelling bee.

The Johnson City Rotary Club sponsored the spelling bee in order to help students improve their spelling and increase their vocabularies.

The 10 students involved in Wednesday’s event put in many hours of practice and said that they are looking forward to next year’s spelling bee.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.