Kingsport BMA approves incentives to move forward multi-million dollar apartment complex

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A brand new apartment complex could soon be coming to downtown Kingsport.

The city’s Board of Mayor and Alderman approved final incentives to move the multi-million dollar project forward Tuesday night.

The complex, called the Town Park Lofts, is one of four apartment complexes going up around the city.

Kingsport mayor John Clark said he thinks the lofts, which will occupy seven acres on the corner of Clinchfield and West Sullivan streets, will be the nicest apartment complex in the region.

“They’re 268 units included on four stories. They will be urban style units,” said Lynn Tully, Community Development Director for the City of Kingsport.

A private developer has plans to construct the $31 million apartment complex. Tully said the target audience is “young professionals as well as single folks, double income no kids, and then of course the downsizers for the senior market.”

City leaders said the project is a game changer for Kingsport’s downtown, with an estimated economic impact over $48 million.

“This one was targeted for the housing market and for our downtown – two major areas that we think are strategic for Kingsport to continue improving upon,” said Mayor Clark.

Tuesday night the BMA approved granting the developer a PILOT – or payment in lieu of taxes incentive.

“It adds up to about $8 million,” Clark said.

The mayor said it is one of the most important votes he has made, as he hopes it will retain and attract not only residents to Kingsport, but businesses too.

“We have businesses here in town that want their employees to live close by, so it’ll help on that front,” said Clark.

Employees at a nearby business have high hopes too, that the complex will impact shopping.

“We stay pretty busy now, but I think that we’ll get busier as more people come and stay closer to where we’re at,” said Family Dollar assistant manager Kayla Lowe.

City leaders said they expect the developer to close on the deal at the end of this month.

Work should start on the lofts in the spring and construction is expected to take a year.

