Kingsport, Blountville animal shelters impacted by distemper virus hope to reopen Friday

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Animal shelters in Kingsport and Blountville hope to reopen in just a couple of days.

SBK Animal Shelter President Tom Parham said they’re hoping to reopen the shelters on Friday, following a 2-week closure due to reports of the distemper virus.

The shelters will have to check in with veterinarians for the all clear before reopening.

Parham said community members have stepped up during the closure by providing food for the animals and volunteers.

The shelters reportedly lost nine dogs to the distemper virus.

