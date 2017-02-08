JCPD investigating dumped animal carcass, nails in front of LGBTQ friendly home

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police are trying to find out if a hate crime was committed in front of a home on Maple Street.

A homeowner at 100 Maple St. filed a police report saying someone dumped butchered animal bones and nails outside her home.

The woman who filed the report sent News Channel 11 photos of the bones that were laid near her home, police said they could be from a cow.

The homeowner said she believes this could be a hate crime because of the rainbow flags she has up on the home.

She told police she heard a loud white pickup truck early Monday morning, the woman reportedly heard a man and a wom an say “put it here.”

“We are currently investigating it and looking into it. We don’t have a whole lot right now. We’re encouraging anyone who has any information related to this incident if they would call the Johnson City Police Department,” Captain Mike Street of the Johnson City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division said.

Animal control removed the butchered bones.

Anyone with information is asked to call Johnson City Police at 423-434-6158.

