Greene Co. Animal Control facility to remain closed this week after reports of parvovirus

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – An animal shelter in the Tri-Cities region that has been dealing with a deadly virus will reportedly remain closed for a few more days.

The Greene County Animal Control facility has been closed since Jan. 13 because of parvovirus and three dogs have been euthanized at the facility.

Greene County Mayor David Crum said the facility will remain closed the rest of this week in hopes of accepting dogs again on Monday.

The shelter is currently accepting cats, as the virus does not affect them.

