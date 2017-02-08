Greene Co. Animal Control facility to remain closed this week after reports of parvovirus

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
greene-co-animal-control

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – An animal shelter in the Tri-Cities region that has been dealing with a deadly virus will reportedly remain closed for a few more days.

The Greene County Animal Control facility has been closed since Jan. 13 because of parvovirus and three dogs have been euthanized at the facility.

Greene County Mayor David Crum said the facility will remain closed the rest of this week in hopes of accepting dogs again on Monday.

The shelter is currently accepting cats, as the virus does not affect them.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s