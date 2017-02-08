GALLERY: Tornadoes slam Louisiana, dozens injured

UNDATED (AP) – The governor of Louisiana says seven parishes were hit by tornadoes in an afternoon of tumultuous weather across the southeastern part of the state Tuesday.

About 40 people were injured, homes and businesses were destroyed and vehicles were flipped.

The worst damage was in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, which was heavily flooded by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Tornadoes slam Louisiana, dozens injured View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A destroyed church and homes are seen in this aerial photo after a tornado tore through the eastern neighborhood in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Lisa Carruth reacts as she surveys the damage after a tornado tore through the eastern part of New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The National Weather Service says at least three confirmed tornadoes have touched down, including one inside the New Orleans city limits. Buildings have been damaged and power lines are down. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Lisa Carruth hugs her granddaughter Juayonna Carruth after a tornado tore through the eastern part of New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The National Weather Service says at least three confirmed tornadoes have touched down, including one inside the New Orleans city limits. Buildings have been damaged and power lines are down. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) A man with a bicycle walks past debris from destroyed homes after a tornado tore through the eastern neighborhood in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for Louisiana after a severe storm moved across the state's southeast corner, including the parishes of Ascension, Livingston, Orleans, St. James, St. Tammany and Tangipahoa. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Destroyed homes are seen in this aerial photo after a tornado tore through the New Orleans East neighborhood in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Gregory Rugon looks for his glasses near where he took cover in his home after a tornado hit his Warren Drive home, in the New Orleans East section of New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Artie Chaney reacts to her damaged home after a tornado struck while she and family members took cover inside, in the New Orleans East neighborhood in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Claire White sits in chair and talks on her phone across the street from her home, which was destroyed by a tornado tore through the New Orleans East neighborhood in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)