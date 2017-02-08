GALLERY: Tornadoes slam Louisiana, dozens injured

By Published: Updated:
Severe Weather

UNDATED (AP) – The governor of Louisiana says seven parishes were hit by tornadoes in an afternoon of tumultuous weather across the southeastern part of the state Tuesday.

About 40 people were injured, homes and businesses were destroyed and vehicles were flipped.

The worst damage was in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, which was heavily flooded by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

If you are reading this on a mobile device, click here to view our gallery.

Tornadoes slam Louisiana, dozens injured

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s