UNDATED (AP) – The governor of Louisiana says seven parishes were hit by tornadoes in an afternoon of tumultuous weather across the southeastern part of the state Tuesday.
About 40 people were injured, homes and businesses were destroyed and vehicles were flipped.
The worst damage was in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, which was heavily flooded by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
If you are reading this on a mobile device, click here to view our gallery.
Tornadoes slam Louisiana, dozens injured
Tornadoes slam Louisiana, dozens injured x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: AP Interview: Romanian president praises protesters
-
Gallery: Erik Guay wins super-G world title as Canada outduels Norway
-
Gallery: Greek firefighters take to streets over hiring conditions
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Court upholds guilty verdict for Russian opposition leader
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Travel ban decision in hands of federal appeals court judges