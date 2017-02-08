Flu cases on the rise in TN, local schools taking preventative measures

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – New numbers released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that 51 out of 54 states and territories are experiencing elevated levels of flu and flu-like illnesses.

Several school systems in Tennessee have temporarily closed because hundreds of students and teachers have been impacted.

The CDC website shows that Tennessee is one of the states hardest hit by an influenza-like illness.

Knox County Schools remained closed for a second day Wednesday because of a spike in absences.

Now, local school systems are beefing up efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

At Johnson City and Kingsport City Schools leaders have seen an increase in flu cases.

Debra Bentley, Director of Instruction and Communication with Johnson City Schools, said “we’ve had a slight increase number of students being absent in the last week to two weeks”.

The CDC says flu cases in Tennessee have been on the rise for the past several weeks.

Jamie Swift, Corporate Director of Infection Prevention at Mountain States Health Alliance, said “we’ve seen it double in our emergency rooms in the past week”.

But Swift said the peak of flu season still hasn’t arrived.

“We expect it to increase for the next few weeks, then hopefully start dropping back off,” she said.

The strain of flu that’s common this year: A/H3N2, is typically severe for children and the elderly.

“It can be extremely severe,” Swift said. “We’ve already, nationally, there have been 15 pediatric deaths related to flu this season. But in a year that you’re seeing this strain circulate, it’s extremely concerning.”

That’s why school leaders are taking steps to make sure students and teachers are protected.

“We do lots of prevention measures throughout our schools, throughout our district to prevent not only the spread of flu, but the spread of any viral illness,” said Vicki Johnson with Kingsport City Schools.

Johnson City Schools do the same. “We’re very lucky that we can provide students with the flu vaccine and also our staff members are eligible for flu vaccines,” Bentley said.

Johnson City Schools also take steps to make sure the school stays clean by wiping down areas with anti-bacterial wipes.

“If a student has a 100 degree temperature or higher then the parents are contacted to pick the children up,” Bentley continued.

Health officials say it’s not too late to get vaccinated, if you haven’t already and take simple steps to stay healthy this flu season.

“Hand washing and covering their coughs, you want to drink plenty of fluids,” RN Suzanne Folkner explained.

The peak flu season typically runs through March.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.