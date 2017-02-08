ETSU’S Oshoniyi tabbed 16th-best MLS goalkeeper

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Feb. 8, 2017) – Third year ETSU men’s soccer head coach Bo Oshoniyi was named the 16th-best all-time Major League Soccer (MLS) goalkeeper, according to EverybodySoccer.com.

Oshoniyi spent 12 years in professional soccer including eight seasons in the MLS. He started his MLS career when he was selected in the fifth round of the MLS Inaugural Player Draft in 1996. He appeared in 13 matches before moving to the First Division where he spent three years playing with the Connecticut Wolves (1997), Charleston Battery (1998) and Atlanta Silverbacks (1999).

Following a brief hiatus from the MLS, Oshoniyi returned to the league when he was selected 39th overall in the MLS SuperDraft in 2000. His career started to form that year when he started in his first game with the Kansas City Wizards. In his first start, he posted two saves and pitched a shutout. In the next two seasons, Oshoniyi played in 24 matches and started in 21, and he totaled 103 saves in 2,034 minutes played between the posts.

After the starting goalkeeper for the Wizards was injured in 2005, Oshoniyi’s career took off. He was named the starter that season where he started in 32 matches while posting an 11-9-12 record with seven shutouts. He kept his starters status in 2006 where he started 29 games while toting a 9-12-8 record with 5 shutouts.

Following 109 games played in the MLS, Oshoniyi began his coaching career where he started as an assistant coach at the University of South Florida, who won the Big East Conference Championship that season. He moved to Winston-Salem, N.C. the following year where he worked for Wake Forest for two seasons. In his first year, the Demon Deacons advanced all the way to the semi-finals of the NCAA Soccer Championships. Following a short stint in the ACC, Oshoniyi moved north to State College, Pa. to work as an assistant at Penn State. He spent three seasons for the Nittany Lions before he was named the second-ever head coach at ETSU in 2014.

Now after three seasons in the Blue and Gold, Oshoniyi has led the Bucs to a 37-22-8 record including a 2016-17 campaign where ETSU went 12-5-3, runner-up in the SoCon Tournament, won the SoCon regular season title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament as an at-large bid for the first time in program history.