ETSU’S Moore named SoCon track athlete of the week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Feb. 8, 2017) – Senior ETSU track and field runner, Matt Moore (Oak Ridge, Tenn.), was named SoCon indoor male track athlete of the week for his performance at the Buccaneer Track and Field Invitational this past weekend in Johnson City, which was announced by the league office on Wednesday.

The Oak Ridge, Tenn. native competed in the 60m dash on Friday. He ran in the preliminary round of the 60m on day two where he clocked in at 6.85, which qualified him for the semi-finals that took place the same day. In the semis, Moore trimmed that time by 0.05 seconds and climbed into fifth place in the 60m.

In the finals on Saturday, Moore improved again and finished third in the same event. He finished with a 6.79 mark, which is currently the quickest in the Southern Conference by 0.04 seconds. He was just 0.06 seconds from tying first place in the finals.

Moore and the ETSU track and field teams will participate in the Music City Challenge, which is hosted by Vanderbilt in Nashville. The event starts on Feb. 25 and concludes on Feb. 26.