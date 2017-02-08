Emory & Henry Men’s Basketball Handles Washington and Lee, 75-59

EMORY, Va. – The Emory & Henry College Men’s Basketball Team (15-7, 9-4 ODAC) shot 64 percent in the second half to earn a 75-59 win over Washington and Lee University (8-14, 4-9 ODAC) in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference contest Wednesday evening. The game also served as the Wasps’ annual Faculty/Staff Appreciation Night.

The Basics

FINAL SCORE – Emory & Henry 75, Washington and Lee 59

LOCATION – Emory, Virginia – Bob Johnson Court at the John Rutledge King Center

RECORDS – Emory & Henry (15-7, 9-4 ODAC); Washington and Lee (8-14, 4-9 ODAC)

How It Happened

– Washington and Lee jumped out to an 8-0 advantage at the 16:14 mark of the first half but a 21-4 run covering 7:32 by Emory & Henry put the Wasps up, 21-12, a lead they would never relinquish.

– The Generals closed the gap down to three points with 6:14 to go before the intermission, but E&H took a 32-25 margin into the locker room.

– The squads swapped baskets for the first six and a half minutes of the second half but a 7-0 scoring spurt by the Wasps extended the lead back to double digits (48-34) with 11:55 to play. W&L answered back with a 9-4 run to cut its deficit to nine, 52-43, but E&H pushed back to go up by 17 thanks to an 11-3 run.

– Emory & Henry would lead by as much as 19 down the stretch, cruising through the final 90 seconds for a 75-59 result and its fourth straight victory.

Emory & Henry Individual Leaders

– Sophomore forward Aaron Ferguson (Princeton, W.Va.) put up a team-high 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting off the bench and added five rebounds, an assist and a block.

– Freshman guard Colin Molden (Apex, N.C.) had 17 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists while sophomore guard Clif Conley (Galax, Va.) connected on a trio of three-pointers to contribute 14 points.

– Senior guard Myles Turner (Richmond, Va.) and junior guard John Shelor (Giles, Va.) both added seven points as Shelor tacked on two rebounds, three assists and a block.

– Senior guard Ryan Gravley (Austinville, Va.) put up six points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Washington and Lee Individual Leaders

– Devin Kearns led the Generals with 18 points and three rebounds, hitting four three-pointers.

– Clayton Murtha added 13 points and five rebounds while Austin York put up seven points and two boards.

– Roy McMillian tacked on five points and a team-high six rebounds.

A Deeper Look

– Emory & Henry shot 52.7 percent (29-for-55) for the game including 18-for-28 (64.3%) in the second half. The Wasps made six three-pointers and went 11-for14 (78.6%) at the free throw line.

– Washington and Lee struggled all the way around, hitting just 21-of-59 (35.6%) of its field goal attempts and 61.1 percent (11-for-18) of its shots from the line. The Generals made six shots from long range.

– W&L out-rebounded E&H, 35-34, but the Wasps held a strong, 34-22 advantage on points in the paint.

– Emory & Henry’s bench provided a 49-20 lead over its counterpart from W&L, accounting for 65.3 percent of the squad’s offense.

Up Next

– Emory & Henry will remain at home on Saturday when it hosts Bridgewater College in the second game of a doubleheader with the Wasps’ women’s team. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

– In the first meeting between the Wasps and Eagles on Saturday, January 21, the Emory & Henry picked up an 89-67 win at Nininger Hall.

—E&H—

Lynchburg Women’s Basketball Tops Emory & Henry, 75-58, Wednesday In ODAC Action

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg College Women’s Basketball Team (18-4, 12-1 ODAC) remained atop the Old Dominion Athletic Conference standings after earning a 75-58 win over visiting Emory & Henry College (15-7, 9-4 ODAC) Wednesday evening.

The Basics

FINAL SCORE – Lynchburg 75, Emory & Henry 58

LOCATION – Lynchburg, Virginia – John M. Turner Gymnasium

RECORDS – Emory & Henry (15-7, 9-4 ODAC); Lynchburg (18-4, 12-1 ODAC)

How It Happened

– The two teams traded buckets for the opening two and a half minutes to a 7-6 Emory & Henry lead, but Lynchburg scored the next 13 points to go up 19-7 with 2:08 in the first. The Hornets shot 64.3 percent (9-for-14) in the opening period for a 22-11 lead.

– In the second quarter, E&H and LC were able to put together small runs, but each time a statement was made, there was an answer to keep it a 10-point game. Twenty points for both squads in the period made the halftime score 42-31 in favor of the Hornets.

– Coming out of the intermission, the Wasps used a quick burst of offense to get within nine points, 44-35. After Lynchburg pushed the margin back to 13, five straight by Emory & Henry cut the lead to 56-48 with 2:08 in the third. A pair of free throws by each team made the score 58-50 with 10 minutes left to play.

– The Hornets started the fourth period with eight straight which was part of a bigger 17-4 run to stretch the lead out to its largest margin, 75-54, with 1:52 left. The Wasps would score the last four points of the contest to draw the final margin to 75-58.

Emory & Henry Individual Leaders

– Sophomore forward Taylor Blevins (Abingdon, Va.) led the way with her eighth double-double of the year, putting up 15 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. She added two assists and a block to her line for the night.

– Freshman forward Sydney McKinney (Big Stone Gap, Va.) had 11 points, three boards, two assists and a block while freshman guard Peyton Williams (Saltville, Va.) contributed eight points off the bench.

– Senior guard Megan Jacoby (Richmond, Va.) notched seven points, two rebounds and one assists while freshman forward Kara Stafford (Bristol, Tenn.) added six points.

Lynchburg Individual Leaders

– Charmaine Hairston led all players with 18 points and added two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

– Carolina Naumann had 17 points and eight rebounds while Molly Shephard put in 17 points and seven boards.

– Olivia Defrancesco had five points, four rebounds and six assists while Alex Allen tacked on eight points off the bench.

A Deeper Look

– Emory & Henry shot 20-for-50 (40%) for the game and made just 65.2 percent (15-of-23) of its free throw attempts.

– Lynchburg finished with just a 40.7 (24-for-59) shooting percentage, cooling off from its red-hot start to the game. The Hornets hit on six threes and went 21-for-27 (77.8%) at the charity stripe.

– The Hornets led 39-29 on rebounding and held a 12-4 advantage on second-chance points.

– E&H edged LC, 30-28, on points in the paint, but Lynchburg’s effectiveness at the line and from beyond the arc was a difference-maker.

– The Hornets scored 22 points off 20 Emory & Henry turnovers, while the Wasps managed just 12 points off LC’s miscues.

Up Next

– Emory & Henry will return home on Saturday when it hosts Bridgewater College in the first game of a doubleheader with the Wasps’ men’s team. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

– The game will also serve as Senior Day for E&H, which will honor its two seniors prior to tipoff.