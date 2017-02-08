E&H Women’s Basketball Ranked No. 9 In NCAA Division III South Region

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Emory & Henry College Women’s Basketball Team holds the number nine spot in the first NCAA Division III South Region Rankings of the 2016-17 season, NCAA officials announced Wednesday. E&H is one of three Old Dominion Athletic Conference programs ranked in the top nine regionally.

Emory & Henry (15-6, 9-3 ODAC) has won nine of its last 12 games and is poised to earn a bye to the Quarterfinals of the ODAC Tournament for the third year in a row. It is the third time in the past two seasons that the Wasps have been ranked regionally by the NCAA.

Trinity (Texas) University is the top-ranked team in this region this week with a 20-1 record. The University of Texas-Dallas and Maryville (Tenn.) College make up the top three.

Joining E&H from the ODAC in the regional rankings are Lynchburg College (fourth) and Guilford College (fifth).

Emory & Henry will face off against Lynchburg Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m., on the road. The Hornets escaped with a 67-65 win on Wednesday, January 18.

—E&H—

NCAA Division III South Region Rankings

1. Trinity (Texas)

2. Texas-Dallas

3. Maryville (Tenn.)

4. Lynchburg *

5. Guilford *

6. Texas Lutheran

7. Austin

8. Texas-Tyler

9. Emory & Henry *

* denotes Old Dominion Athletic Conference school