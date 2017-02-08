Dr. David Champouillon’s termination hearing set for Feb. 20

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University music professor Dr. David Champouillon’s termination hearing is scheduled to start a week from Monday, according to his attorney.

As we reported Monday, ETSU has started the process of trying to fire the tenured professor. That process follows sexual harassment complaints filed by two of his coworkers.

State policy requires a committee of tenured faculty members and possible administrators to determine if adequate case for termination exists. According to attorney Jim Culp, that hearing will begin on February 20.

ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland will then consider the committee’s report before making his final decision. The faculty member may appeal the president’s action, according to Tennessee Board of Regents policy.

Dr. Champouillon denies the allegations. He remains on paid suspension.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.