“Dog Tag Brigade” and family members welcome Senior Airman home from war

UNICOI, TN (WJHL) – On Wednesday, Senior Airman Justin Michael Colmer with The United States Air Force received a jubilant welcome home.

A local group of motorcycle riders named the “Dog Tag Brigade” along with Colmer’s family met him as he came into to Tennessee after his flight arrived in Charlotte.

Colmer has been deployed to Qatar for seven and a half months.

His wife and son drove to pick him up and on the way home, she said she needed to make a stop at the rest area coming into Tennessee.

Colmer had no idea about the surprise welcome.

He is on leave for about month and will then report back for special assignment.

The “Dog Tag Brigade” is made up area veterans and said this is just a small way to show their appreciation for their fellow veterans and service men and women.