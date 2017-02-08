$30k worth of books damaged at local school, community response “heartwarming” one year later

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Classes at a Tri-Cities elementary school were canceled one year ago after a sprinkler malfunction flooded the school and damaged thousands of dollars worth of library books.

The sprinkler went off overnight and poured in to the library, more than a dozen classrooms, and the music room for about 45 minutes, according to the principal.

The most significant amount of water hit the library, ruining about a quarter of the library’s books.

“I was devastated,” Librarian Beth Geno said.

Classes were cancelled, but for some book-lovers that wasn’t reason to celebrate. “I was just hoping that a lot of my favorite books weren’t gone,” Third grader Addison Light said.

“I really like the library because I really like to read and it just made me sad because all the books were gone,” Third grader Lily McGhee said.

Geno said she didn’t know where the money would come from to pay for the ruined books, “I thought how in the world can we even go on,” Geno said.

But one year later, “The community response was just very heartwarming,” Geno said.

Thanks to community members, local businesses, former students, and complete strangers, “Back to just about where we were in terms of recovery,” Geno said.

Now the library is stocked with new books, the chairs that were floating in water have been replaced, and the acts of kindness to make this possible aren’t going unnoticed.

“I wrote a thank you note to every single one of them because I wanted to personally express to them that it really mattered to me and to our school that they cared,” Geno said.

The librarian said even Wendy’s and Dollywood stepped in to help out with new books.

