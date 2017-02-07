World War II veteran awarded American Legion 60-year membership certificate

KINGSPORT, TN(WJHL) – Rogersville native and World War II veteran Dana Fields was presented a 60-year membership certificate today from the Rogersville American Legion Post 21.

Post 21 honored Fields with the landmark certificate Tuesday saying that during his time with the American Legion he has been a standout member and has always done his best to help serve the community and other members.

For more than six decades Fields has been a member of the American Legion joining in 1946 after returning home from combat, which included the Battle of the Bulge.

Fields joined the Legion color guard in 1954 and has since presided over 4,000 military funerals. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army, as well as the Air Force, and will be 92 in a few months.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.