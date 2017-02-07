Women’s Hoops to have “GOLD OUT” in Friday game against Chattanooga

JOHNSON CITY, TN – On Friday, February 10 at 7:00 p.m., the ETSU Women’s Basketball team hosts longtime rival Chattanooga inside Brooks Gym.

ETSU and Chattanooga both rank in the top three in the Southern Conference standings as each team looks to build momentum heading into the conference tournament just under a month away.

With this is mind, the ETSU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics asks fans and students to wear GOLD on Friday as the Bucs look to fill Brooks Gym and “GOLD OUT” the Mocs.

For more information on Buccaneer women’s basketball, visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the women’s basketball page.

– From East Tennessee State University