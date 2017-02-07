Women’s Hoops to have “GOLD OUT” in Friday game against Chattanooga

By Published: Updated:
EZELL2

JOHNSON CITY, TN – On Friday, February 10 at 7:00 p.m., the ETSU Women’s Basketball team hosts longtime rival Chattanooga inside Brooks Gym.

ETSU and Chattanooga both rank in the top three in the Southern Conference standings as each team looks to build momentum heading into the conference tournament just under a month away.

With this is mind, the ETSU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics asks fans and students to wear GOLD on Friday as the Bucs look to fill Brooks Gym and “GOLD OUT” the Mocs.

For more information on Buccaneer women’s basketball, visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the women’s basketball page.

– From East Tennessee State University

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s