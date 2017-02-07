WJHL set to take part in tomorrow’s White House press briefing; send us your questions

Sean Spicer
White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(WJHL) – On Wednesday, News Channel 11 will be able to directly question the White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

WJHL has been selected to take part in Wednesday’s press briefing.

Spicer’s staff has notified us that we’ll have a chance to ask a question via Skype during tomorrow’s briefing in Washington, D.C.

We’d like to know: If you could ask the president’s press secretary one question, what would it be?

Email your questions to questions@wjhl.com.

Watch for our coverage of tomorrow’s White House press briefing tomorrow starting approximately at 1:30 p.m. on News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities, as well as on WJHL.com.

