Third quarter lifts King women over Erskine

BRISTOL, Tenn. – In a contest that was tight throughout, the King University women’s basketball team used a solid defensive performance in the third quarter to gain separation from Erskine College. The pulled in the third period to take the 75-64 Conference Carolinas victory.

THE BASICS

FINAL SCORE: King 75, Erskine 64

LOCATION: Student Center Complex; Bristol, Tenn.

RECORDS: King 17-6, 14-3 Conference Carolinas; Erskine 9-12, 8-8 Conference Carolinas

HOW IT HAPPENED

The score was even at seven in the opening period when Erskine scored eight straight points to open up a 15-7 lead and force Tornado head coachJosh Thompson to call for a timeout.

Thompson subbed in his second group out of the break and that seemed to spark the King offense.

Sheena Johnsonstarted a 10-0 burst with a jump shot before Johnson and Demisha Porter drilled back-to-back three-point baskets, evening the tally.

Johnson then hit a jump shot in the paint, giving the lead back to King at 17-15.

The teams then traded buckets down the stretch, and the tally was even at 20-20 after the first period.

The pace slowed down in the second quarter, but King scored five straight points, all by Johnson to take a 29-25 advantage.

The Tornado again led 31-28 before the Flying Fleet scored the final five points of the quarter, including a buzzer beating triple, taking a 33-31 lead at the break.

Following the seventh tie of the contest at 36-36, Porter sparked a 7-0 Tornado spurt with her second triple of the contest.

Amy Van Deventergave King a 43-36 lead with back-to-back buckets.

The Tornado lead grew to 48-39 following aKristen Cupples triple, and Kori West collected an offensive rebound and made a layup as time expired, giving King a 54-44 lead going to the fourth quarter.

Erskine came back and got within six points, but King answered with six straight points, gaining their largest lead of the game at 66-54.

The Tornado lead stayed there for the rest of the contest as King took the game 75-64.

Johnson led King with 18 points, going 7-for-8 from the floor and 3-for-4 from three-point range.

West followed with 14 points and four rebounds.

Porter and Van Deventer both chipped in with 10 points, and Van Deventer added a team-high nine rebounds.

FOR THE FOES

Kristin Giles led Erskine with 22 points while Raygon Hendrix followed with 19 points and eight rebounds.

Myranda Parham chipped in with 11 points and Naomi Stuger grabbed nine rebounds.

UP NEXT

King returns to the court in the Student Center Complex on Saturday when they host the University of Mount Olive at 2:00 p.m. The Trojans are ahead of King in the Conference Carolinas standings at 14-2 and they play Belmont Abbey College on Wednesday night.

Erskine hosts Limestone College on Saturday afternoon.

BY KING