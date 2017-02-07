The Beach Boys to perform at Freedom Hall this spring

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The sounds of summer and good vibrations will soon rumble throughout Johnson City. The iconic American rock band, The Beach Boys, will perform in northeast Tennessee this spring.

They will perform at Freedom Hall on April 4. Tickets to the 50 Years of Good Vibrations concert in Johnson City go on sale on Friday, February 17 at 10:00 a.m.

The following is a press release from the City of Johnson City:

The Beach Boys are coming to Freedom Hall Civic Center on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 @ 7:00 p.m.!

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10:00 .am. Tickets may be purchased at the Freedom Hall Box Office, online at www.freedomhall-tn.com or can be charged by phone at 423-461-4884. Ticket prices range from $45.00 to $72.50 plus applicable ticketing and parking fees.

As The Beach Boys mark more than a half-century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequaled in America’s musical history. The group has become synonymous with the California lifestyle and has become an American icon to fans around the world.

Since lead-singer Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys first hit, “Surfin’ ” (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA”, “Surfer Girl”, “Fun, Fun, Fun”, “I Get Around”, “California Girls”, “Help Me Rhonda”, “Barbara Ann”, “Good Vibrations”, “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”, “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo”.

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers where also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, they have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of the Beach Boys, Capitol/EMI’s 30-track collection of the band’s biggest hits, achieved triple-platinum success selling more than three million copies in the U.S. along with its companion The Warmth of the Sun, The Beach Boys renewed interest has again rocked the world.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who along with Jeffrey Foskett, Brian Eichenburger, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill and Scott Totten continue the legacy of the iconic American band. Captained by Mike Love, The Beach Boys play an astoundingly busy schedule of concerts, averaging 150 shows a year, ranging from sundrenched summer festivals to gala New Year’s celebrations and special events worldwide. In 1974 Mike Love’s concept album Endless Summerignited a second generation of Beach Boys fans and stirred a tempest that rocked the music world.

Even more than the Beatles, The Beach Boys found through their music the key to unfading youth—and they made copies for everyone. To these guys, the beach isn’t just a place where the surf comes to play—it’s where life is renewed and made whole again!

Official Ticketing Site: www.freedomhall-tn.com

Official website : www.theBeachBoys.com

Facebook page : https://www.facebook.com/thebeachboys/

VIP Packages can be purchased at http://www.MikeLove.com and www.theBeachBoys.com (tickets for event not included in VIP Packages) .