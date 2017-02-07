Tennessee fires football official who had been on paid leave

In this July 14, 2016 photo, Tennessee athletic director Dave Hart, left, waits for the start of the ceremony to celebrate the life of former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt in Knoxville, Tenn. Hart acknowledges this has been an emotional year as the school has settled a Title IX lawsuit, mourned the death of former women's basketball coach Pat Summitt and has prepared for the pending departure of chancellor Jimmy Cheek. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, Pool)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee has fired director of football operations Chris Spognardi, who had been on paid administrative leave since August.

Athletic director Dave Hart sent a letter Dec. 12 informing Spognardi that he was being fired for “gross misconduct” and that “this decision is based on information learned by the University’s Office of Audit and Compliance.” The letter was obtained Tuesday through a public records request.

The university provided no additional details on the circumstances for Spognardi’s termination.

Knoxville radio station WNML first reported the firing.

The letter indicates Spognardi has the option of appealing through a hearing or administrative review.

Spognardi’s responsibilities included day-to-day operations of off-field football matters, such as travel. His salary was $80,800.

He previously worked with Tennessee coach Butch Jones at Central Michigan and Cincinnati.

 

