Tennessee becomes first to guarantee funding to protect Civil War sites

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee is paving the way when it comes to safeguarding historical landmarks of the Civil War.

Our state saw more than 1,000 battles during the war, second only to Virginia.

And Tuesday, the Volunteer State became the first to guarantee funding for Civil War site preservation each year.

The fund has already been used by the Civil War Fund, a national organization dedicated to the protection of battlefield land.

“We build parks and tell stories. The parks we build are often with in conjunction with the state parks service, sometimes state parks and sometimes even local parks, helping them preserve battlefield, add battlefield land to their battlefield parks that tell the story in the case of the Civil War where this country was defined,” said James Lighthizer.

He continued, “Where we settled the two issues that made us the great nation we are today: the issue of slavery and the issue of secession.”

For this year, more than a million dollars in funding will go to safeguard sites and the remaining money will be set aside for future years.