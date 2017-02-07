Sullivan County school leaders approve facilities agreement as part of consolidation plan

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – School leaders voted to move forward on part of a multi-million dollar plan to turn Sullivan County’s four high schools into two.

The Sullivan County Board of Education approved a part of a school facilities plan agreement Monday that allows Kingsport City Schools to obtain the property being left behind at Sullivan North High School.

Sullivan North is one of three schools planned for closure so they can be consolidated into one new high school. In exchange for obtaining the property at Sullivan North, the city will no longer receive a $20 million dollar bond from the county.

While city and school leaders discussed the facilities plan, we spoke with a Sullivan North parent who said he doesn’t agree with the plan.

“I just wish they would really take into consideration what they’re doing, how many people it would actually effect, not only the school and the kids and the families, as well as the teachers,” Randall Scott Ketron said.

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman are expected to approve this part of the agreement with Sullivan County Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.