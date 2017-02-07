Rock, Rattle & Roll Community Baby Shower

If you’re expecting and child or even “expecting to be expecting” in the near future, then you’re invited to attend the 2nd Annual “Rock, Rattle, and Roll” Community Baby Shower at Franklin Woods Community Hospital in Johnson City. This free event will feature information from a variety of birthing experts, Family Birth Center tours, door prizes, refreshments, plus gifts for all moms and future moms. Lindy White, Franklin Woods’ CEO, and Dr. Grover May with State of Franklin OB/GYN Specialists join us with more on the event.

Anyone who would like to attend is encouraged to register at this link.