Roan Mountain State Park named ‘Park of the Year’ in TN

ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is recognizing Roan Mountain State Park as the 2016 Park of the Year for its “excellence in innovation, sustainability, interpretation, resource management and fiscal responsibility.

“Roan Mountain went above and beyond in 2016 thanks to the talent and skills of park staff and creative partnerships with local communities,” said TDEC Deputy Commissioner of Parks and Conservation Brock Hill.

In 2016, the park was designated an Appalachian Trail Community by the Appalachian Trail Conservancy (ATC). According to TDEC, Roan Mountain is the second community to receive this designation in the state. This designation highlights the park as a “premier” destination for hikers to access the Appalachian Trail.

“Roan Mountain State Park is an iconic and enchanting park on Tennessee’s eastern border that offers experiences like no other for our visitors,” said Robin Peeler, East Tennessee Parks Area Manager. “This recognition is not only a testament to the innovative ideas of park staff, but also the participation and energy the local community brings for this beautiful place.”

According to the TDEC, the park has also expanded its recycling operations, increased program offerings for youth, and constructed a Birds of Prey Aviary facility.

Recently, through a grant provided by the Tennessee Historical Commission, the park successfully preserved the Miller Farmstead. The preservation project included repairs to the structure of the deteriorated 1907 house, which is a National Historic Site.

The state says the state staff at Roan Mountain State Park worked to combat the effect of invasive pets, like the Hemlock Wooly Adelgid Beetle. The state says they slowed the beetles’ destruction through injection treatments to many of the parks remaining hemlock trees.

For more information about Roan Mountain State Park, visit http://tnstateparks.com/parks/about/roan-mountain.