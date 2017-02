KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Improvements to a Kingsport road are underway and work is expected to last several months.

The city is working on Enterprise Place, the road just off of John B. Dennis Highway after taking Exit 4 from Interstate 26.

The upgrade is designed to help construction of a new apartment complex.

Work is expected to be completed by early June.

