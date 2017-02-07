Police: Man brought machete into Nashville Steak ‘n Shake, threatened to kill everyone inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is accused of bringing a machete into a Nashville-area Steak ‘n Shake and threatening to kill everyone inside.

According to a Metro police arrest affidavit, 29-year-old Shane Spurgeon was told he could not drink alcohol inside the restaurant and became angry.

He reportedly left the restaurant and then returned with a machete.

According to the affidavit, Spurgeon threatened to kill everyone at the restaurant.

Metro officers were called to the scene and arrested him.

He allegedly kicked an officer as he was being put into a patrol car.

The arrest affidavit said Spurgeon was intoxicated and under the influence of other intoxicants.

Spurgeon has been charged with aggravated assault, assault on an officer, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

His bond is set at $35,000 and he is due in court on Wednesday.