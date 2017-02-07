Northeast State C.C. Faculty Senate explains ‘no confidence’ vote against college president

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – The Northeast State Community College Faculty Senate revealed Monday why they gave a vote of no confidence against President Dr. Janice Gilliam.

77% of faculty members cast that vote against Dr. Gilliam last week meaning most of the faculty does not believe in Dr. Gilliam’s ability to lead the school.

The faculty senate’s Vice President, Nona Shepherd tells News Channel 11 this comes after years of feeling like Dr. Gilliam turned a deaf ear to faculty members.

The faculty senate also said they feel that Dr. Gilliam undervalues the people around her. Monday, the faculty senate responded to a statement Dr. Gilliam told News Channel 11 last week.

“I ask every day, am I doing everything possible to help our students be successful, and I would challenge our faculty and staff to ask themselves that question, “Dr. Gilliam said.

The senate responded saying that statement makes it seem the faculty does not have student’s best interests in mind.

“We work with students on the frontlines, every day, and to consider or imply possibly that we don’t have students best interest at heart, that’s not true of us, the faculty at Northeast State do truly care about our students,” Nona Shepherd said.

Shepherd said the faculty is confident it can still be there for students during this difficult time.

News Channel 11 asked Shepherd about the 12% of faculty who voted they were confident in Dr. Gilliam’s ability to lead. Shepherd said the vote is anonymous and those in favor have not directly come forward to the senate.

The Tennessee Board of Regents, which governs Northeast State, said it will go to the college to help find a solution.

The faculty senate said it looks forward to the visit in the coming days.

