Nita Thompson’s Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe

By Published: Updated:
milos-tea

Nita Thompson from Milo’s Tea stops by, not only with a large variety of Milo’s Tea, but with a delicious Chicken Tortilla Soup. For more information about Milo’s Tea, check out their website.

Tortilla Soup

3 c. chopped chicken

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 c. picante or salsa

6 c. water

6 tsp. chicken bouillon granules/powder or 6 cubes

 

Add all ingredients into a medium sauce pan and stir together.  Simmer 20 minutes. 

Garnish:  Cut 3 flour tortillas into strips, then brown in a little oil until crisp.  Sprinkle on top of soup as it is served.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s