Nita Thompson’s Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe

Nita Thompson from Milo’s Tea stops by, not only with a large variety of Milo’s Tea, but with a delicious Chicken Tortilla Soup. For more information about Milo’s Tea, check out their website.

Tortilla Soup

3 c. chopped chicken

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 c. picante or salsa

6 c. water

6 tsp. chicken bouillon granules/powder or 6 cubes

Add all ingredients into a medium sauce pan and stir together. Simmer 20 minutes.

Garnish: Cut 3 flour tortillas into strips, then brown in a little oil until crisp. Sprinkle on top of soup as it is served.