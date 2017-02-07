Medical cannabis sponsor encouraged by conservative group poll

(Courtesy: Nexstar Media)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Republican lawmaker dubbed the “Hillbilly Hippie” who’s sponsoring a medical cannabis bill on Tennessee’s Capitol Hill says a new poll backs up what he’s been telling fellow lawmakers.

Rep. Jeremy Faison cites a statewide survey of 600 “reliably Republican voters” from the Tennessee for Conservative Action (TCA) that found “52 percent of Republicans surveyed supported giving Tennesseans the freedom to manage their pain using medical cannabis.”

The East Tennessee lawmaker told News 2 “it’s an exciting poll” while saying it represents the views of “aggressive, hardcore Republican voters.”

While he found the 52 percent “exciting” because a majority of his party members say “this is the right way to go,” he cited another number from the TCA survey that caught his attention.

“Only 31 percent of the people in Tennessee that are GOP voters disagreed with what we are doing added the lawmaker,” he added

This comes as some top Republican leaders have privately said that allowing people to have marijuana for medical purposes is dead for this session.

The TCA poll contains several other results on major Capitol Hill issues such as the gas tax and the state surplus.

