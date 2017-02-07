Live from the General Morgan Inn in Greeneville

Amy joins the show live from the beautiful and historic General Morgan Inn in downtown Greeneville. She talks to the Inn’s Patricia Bohon and learns about the building’s history as well as the accommodations that await the guests, both at the Inn and in Greeneville itself.

She then takes a trip to Brumley’s – the restaurant located in the General Morgan Inn, and talks to Executive Chef Michael Gonzalez about their upcoming Valentines event. Chef Gonzalez also whips up a wonderful brie dish.

For more information or to make a reservation at the General Morgan Inn, call (423) 787-1000 or check out their website.