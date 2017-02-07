Lifeguard classes and swim lessons offered by Johnson City Parks and Recreation

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – If you’ve always wanted to become a lifeguard or one of your goals is to learn to swim, the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department can help.

Chelsey Weddle, head lifeguard with the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Aquatics Division, talked about lifeguard classes and swim lessons with News Channel 11’s Kasey Marler on News Channel 11 at Noon.

If you would like more information about programs offered by the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Aquatics Division, call 423.434.5754.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s