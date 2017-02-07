Kingsport BMA votes 5 to 2 on agreement allowing city to acquire Sullivan North H.S. property

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – An agreement that would put into motion a multi-million dollar school facilities plan for Sullivan County passed a hurdle Tuesday night.

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 5 to 2 in favor of an agreement allowing the City of Kingsport to forego a $20 million county bond in exchange for the property at Sullivan North High School.

Sullivan North is one of three schools the county plans to close as part of a plan to consolidate high schools due to a decrease in student enrollment.

