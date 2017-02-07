King Tornado top Erskine in Conference Carolinas clash

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The King University men’s basketball team seems to be peaking at the right time, taking their fourth straight victory on Tuesday night. The Tornado placed four scorers in double figures, led by 18 from Jordan Floyd in their 87-70 win over Erskine College.

THE BASICS

FINAL SCORE: King 87, Erskine 70

LOCATION: Student Center Complex; Bristol, Tenn.

RECORDS: King 14-10, 11-5 Conference Carolinas; Erskine 9-14, 4-10 Conference Carolinas

HOW IT HAPPENED

The first half was a half of runs, as Erskine scored the first six points, only to see King comeback with 10 of the 12 points, capped by aHunter LeVeau triple.

Je’Don Youngput King ahead 19-13 with a layup, but Erskine answered with 10 straight points to take a 23-19 lead.

However, King scored the next six points asShon’Dre Dukes gave King a 25-23 lead with a layup.

Young then started a 10-0 King run with a trifecta, andMike Salomon gave King a 35-25 lead with layup to cap the run.

Floyd hit a free throw to give King a 36-27 lead at the half, following a 12-2 spurt to close the opening stanza.

The Tornado tried to put the contest away to open the second half, using a 15-0 run, started by a LeVeau trifecta.

Floyd later connected on back-to-back triples to give King a 51-30 advantage four minutes into the second half.

Malcolm St. Louisgave King their largest lead of the contest at 82-56 with a layup before the Flying Fleet cut into their deficit.

The rally wasn’t enough though as King took the tilt 87-70.

Floyd led King with 18 points while Young followed with 14 points. Each passed out three assists.

St. Louis also scored 14 points to go along with nine rebounds.

LeVeau chipped in with 11 points and four rebounds.

FOR THE FOES

Thomas Nolan Jr. led Erskine with 30 points on 11-for-16 shooting, going 8-for-12 from three-point range.

Brannon Dark chipped in with 11 points.

UP NEXT

King returns to the court in the Student Center Complex on Saturday when they host the University of Mount Olive at 4:00 p.m.

Erskine hosts Limestone College on Saturday afternoon.

by king