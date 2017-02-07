Josh Dobbs writes goodbye letter to Tennessee

By Emily Proud, WATE Staff Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, TN (WATE) – After his final season on Rocky Top, Josh Dobbs wrote a sweet goodbye letter to Big Orange Country on The Players’ Tribune website.

“It’s been a thrilling ride, with some ups and some downs. And I’m sad it’s coming to an end — like any kid on his favorite roller coaster.” wrote Dobbs.

He describes the scene at Sanford Stadium in October when he threw the Hail Mary pass to Jauan Jennings to win the game in the final seconds.

“I saw the ref’s arms go straight up. The reaction of the Tennessee faithful in the stands said it all,” wrote Dobbs. “We were surrounded by 90,000 Georgia fans, but the only sound in the stadium was of Vols fans singing “Rocky Top.”’

Of course, he ended the story the only way he knows how.

“Go Vols!”

PHOTOS: Tennessee vs. Georgia

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s