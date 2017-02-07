Josh Dobbs writes goodbye letter to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TN (WATE) – After his final season on Rocky Top, Josh Dobbs wrote a sweet goodbye letter to Big Orange Country on The Players’ Tribune website.

“It’s been a thrilling ride, with some ups and some downs. And I’m sad it’s coming to an end — like any kid on his favorite roller coaster.” wrote Dobbs.

He describes the scene at Sanford Stadium in October when he threw the Hail Mary pass to Jauan Jennings to win the game in the final seconds.

“I saw the ref’s arms go straight up. The reaction of the Tennessee faithful in the stands said it all,” wrote Dobbs. “We were surrounded by 90,000 Georgia fans, but the only sound in the stadium was of Vols fans singing “Rocky Top.”’

Of course, he ended the story the only way he knows how.

“Go Vols!”

