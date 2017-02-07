Johnson City man arrested on felony drug charges

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Johnson City Police arrested a man on several drug charges early Tuesday during a traffic stop.

Jeremy Combs, 44, is facing four charges, including two felonies for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana for resale.

Police said they stopped a pick-up truck driver just after midnight for a traffic infraction. Officers detected a marijuana odor coming from the vehicle and conducted a search of the car. Prior to the search, Combs, who was a passenger in the truck, told police a black bag inside the vehicle belonged to him, but refused to allow officers to search it.

Officers searched the bag after their narcotics dog alerted them to it. They found a felony amount of meth and marijuana inside the bag. A bag of prescription pills, a glass pipe, a black digital scale, and a large amount of money were also found. All items were seized.

Combs is charged with Felony Possession of Methamphetamine for Resale, Felony Possession of Marijuana for Resale, Simple Possession of Schedule III, and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $22,000 bail. He is set to be arraigned in Washington County General Sessions Court on Tuesday afternoon.

