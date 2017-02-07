Haslam holds off on bid to reshape Tennessee sentencing laws

By Published: Updated:
01768e4473f64ac7871f94113db4518e

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Republican Gov. Bill Haslam says his administration won’t make a bid to reshape Tennessee’s sentencing laws this year.

Haslam told a Republican gathering in Nashville on Monday that he will likely make a criminal justice overhaul a priority next year, in what will be his last legislative session before leaving office.

The governor said his office doesn’t have the staffing capacity to take on sentencing issues while also pushing for an ambitious transportation plan this session that includes an effort to raise the state’s gasoline tax for the first time since 1989.

Haslam says his legislative staff has their hands full dealing with the governor’s own agenda and will also have to tackle other bills as they’re introduced by lawmakers. In the governor’s words: “It’s strictly a capacity issue.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s