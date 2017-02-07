Evanger’s voluntarily recalls dog food for potential contaminant found in euthanasia

(WJHL) – Out of caution, the FDA reports Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food is voluntarily recalling lots of its Hunk of Beef products due to the detection of the potential contaminant Pentobarbital. The contaminant, according to the FDA, was recently detected in a lot of the Hunk of Beef Au Jus.

Experts say Pentobarbital can possibly cause drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, or nausea, or in extreme cases – death.

Pentobarbital is a sedative used in euthanasia?

The cans of 12-oz Hunk of Beef were distributed to retail locations and sold online in the following States: Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

According to Evanger’s, they were manufactured the week of June 6 – June 13, 2016.

Evanger’s says it is voluntarily recalling Hunk of Beef products that were manufactured the same week, with lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020. The second half of the barcode reads 20109, which can be found on the back of the product label.

It’s reported, according to Evanger’s, five dogs became ill and one of the dogs died after consuming the product with the lot number: 1816E06HB13.

If you still have the cans with the above-mentioned lot numbers, you should return them the place of purchase for a full refund. Also, consumers with questions can contact Evanger’s at 1-847-537-0102 between 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM Central Time, Monday – Friday.

Evanger’s says it is investigating to find out how Pentobarbital ended up in its lot of dog food.

For more details click here.